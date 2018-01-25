8/1/2016 - File photo dated 23/6/2012 of The White Stripes singer Jack White has made history by playing a vinyl record in the Earth's stratosphere for the first time. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Jack White has banned the use of mobile phones for his upcoming tour, including his show in Detroit on April 19.

A statement announced that shows would be “phone-free,” encouraging concertgoers to experience the music in person.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show,” the statement said. “Attendees keep the pouch-secured phone on you during the show and if, needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.”

Despite the cell phone ban, you still will be able post videos and photos of your experience on social media.

“For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help ou with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive,” the statement said.

“Repost our photos and videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.”

White is not the first entertainer to utilize the new lockable pouches to prevent cell phone use during shows – comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock did the same during their recent stand-up tours, while musicians Alicia Keys and Guns N’ Roses have also employed the same tactic in the past.

White’s third solo album, Boarding House Reach, will be released on March 23.