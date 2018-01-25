Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
By Jon Wiederhorn
Lil Wayne has just released “Bloody Mary,” another new song from his upcoming mixtape, Dedication 6 Reloaded.
The track features guest raps from The Diplomats’ Juelz Santana and the chemistry between him and Weezy is tangible, as the two trade lines over a sped-up sample from Tupac’s “Hail Mary.”
Dedication 6 Reloaded still has no release date. The project will be the companion to last year’s Dedication 6, the latest entry in Wayne’s Dedication mixtape series.
Listen to “Bloody Mary,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.
