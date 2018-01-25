Logan Paul arrives at the KIISFM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 held at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Friday, December 1, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — YouTube star Logan Paul continues to try to make amends in the wake of a video that caused an uproar around the world.

Paul published his first video since he sparked a backlash with footage of a dead body, posting a new episode on his channel that focuses on a suicide survivor and promotes suicide awareness.

While admitting he had been humbled, Paul showed contrition. “I think as a society, as human beings, we just have to be more compassionate and that includes me too,” Paul says in the seven-minute video.

Paul’s newest video features Kevin Hines, who jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge when he was 19. Now a suicide prevention advocate, Hines says he is one of the only 36 people who have survived that fall.