(AMP) — A pregnant Kylie Jenner was spotted out in the real world for the first time since September.

Jenner enjoyed a day out with her mom, Kris Jenner, and best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Jan. 23 and now, we finally have a photo of the baby bump we’ve been dying to see, thanks to TMZ.

The 20-year-old is seen covered up in black sweats and an oversized black sweatshirt, which concealed her midsection, but there seems to be evidence of a baby bump.

In a video obtained by TMZ of Jenner at the construction site, she appears to take her time getting into the SUV. See the video here.

The sighting is quite shocking, as Kylie has been keeping a low profile since news of her pregnancy broke in September.

Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy news herself, but it’s expected that her baby is due sometime in February or early March.