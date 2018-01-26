Photo: Travis Schneider

By Robyn Collins

Maroon 5’s latest single “Wait” has a new remix featuring Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Related: Adam Levine Goes Snapchat Filter Crazy For Maroon 5’s ‘Wait’ Video

“You should come and see me, girl, just think about it, girl, you still know I still think about you,” Boogie raps. “I know you’re into diamonds, I can tell you everything defining you.”

Check out the new remix below.