(Photo: Samsandr | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Who would have thought that Nutella could lead to riots, but that’s the case in France.
Intermarché supermarkets offered a 70 percent discount on Nutella.
Police were called in because people began fighting and pushing one another to get their hands on the hazelnut chocolate spread.
One customer told French media that “They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand.”
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.