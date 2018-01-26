Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Sia, David Guetta and Afrojack want to make you dance for a good cause.
Related: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Soundtrack Features Sia, Julia Michaels, More
The singer has shared a new remix of her song, “Helium,” which will be featured in Sia’s MAC Cosmetics campaign.
The campaign features a new lipstick, VIVA GLAM Sia, and 100% of proceeds will benefit the cosmetic company’s AIDS Fund.
Listen to Afrojack and David Guetta’s remix of Sia’s “Helium” below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.