By Scott T. Sterling

Alessia Cara is not having it.

The pop star was moved to respond to social media criticisms of her Best New Artist win at the 60th annual GRAMMY awards ceremony last night (Jan. 28).

“To address the apparent backlash regarding winning something I had no control over: I didn’t log onto grammy.com and submit myself. that’s not how it works,” Cara posted on Instagram. “I didn’t ask to be submitted either because there are other artists that deserve the acknowledgment. But I was nominated and won and I am not going to be upset about something I’ve wanted since I was a kid, not to mention have worked really hard for.”

“I meant everything I said about everyone deserving the same shot,” she continued. “There is a big issue in the industry that perpetuates the idea that an artist’s talent and hard work should take a back seat to popularity and numbers. and I’m aware that my music wasn’t released yesterday, I’m aware that, yes, my music has become fairly popular in the last year. But I’m trying very hard to use the platform I’ve been given to talk about these things and bring light to issues that aren’t fair, all while trying to make the most of the weird, amazing success I’ve been lucky enough to have. I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offense to my accomplishments.”

Read Cara’s full post below, which contains brief profanity, here.