By Jon Wiederhorn

Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey will both be featured on a new album by Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber. Unmasked: The Platinum Collection, which comes out March 16, will feature songs from many of Webber’s well-known musicals, including The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats and Evita.

But even Webber diehards might not recognize the Beyoncé song “Learn To Be Lonely”; that’s because it’s one of a handful of previously unreleased tracks that didn’t make it to Broadway.

Beyoncé performed the number at the 2005 Academy Awards, but it was never released. The Lana Del Rey track on Unmasked: The Platinum Collection is the more recognizable “You Must Love Me” from Evita, a song previously performed by Madonna.

“Andrew Lloyd Webber has been one of my primary inspirations in music,” said Del Rey in a statement. “To do a cover of one of his songs is a dream.”

