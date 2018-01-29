Filed Under:Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson
By Scott T. Sterling

Aretha Franklin’s life story is headed for the big screen, and the Queen of Soul has handpicked the actress she wants in the lead role: Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson’s big news was revealed over the weekend at music exec Clive Davis’ annual GRAMMY party, where Davis introduced Hudson to perform for the star-studded crowd, sharing that Franklin had selected her for the movie. Hudson performed Franklin classics including “Respect” and “Think”  (via Deadline).

Hudson followed performances by Barry Manilow, Luis Fonsi, Ben Platt, Alicia Keys, Khalid and Logic.

The Aretha Franklin biopic will be produced by Scott Bernstein (Straight Outta Compton) and music producer Harvey Mason Jr.

