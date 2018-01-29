Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
By Hayden Wright
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared big personal news at last night’s GRAMMY Awards — the famous couple is expecting a boy.
Chrissy hit the red carpet cradling her “bump” and shared an Instagram photo confirming the news: “mama and her baby boy,” she wrote. The couple announced the pregnancy back in November with another adorable Instagram post.
See Teigen’s social media announcement below.
