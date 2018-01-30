Photo credit: Jessica Nosal Model: Taylor Suhy

Yesterday I had the pleasure of photographing my cousin Taylor who was in from Los Angeles visiting her hometown of Detroit. We got to chatting about the usual; makeup, boys, food – and that’s when we decided to try the new Taco Bell nacho fries (and of course photograph the process).

Is there anything sexier than women and food? Specifically Detroit/LA girls eating Taco Bell? No.

Taco Bell is perfect in every way… they have burritos, cinnamon twists, tacos, and now… nacho fries.

Despite all of the backlash, Taco Bell has created a hybrid between two of the greatest finger foods on earth – nachos and french fries. Granted, they weren’t quite the perfection that is McDonald’s fries, but we still ate all of them.

10/10 recommendation to try Taco Bell’s new nacho fries.

Disclaimer: might taste better after a few Twisted Freeze’s – lookin’ at you Royal Oak Taco Bell.