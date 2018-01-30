Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

You’ve come a long way, Drizzy.

Drake took a moment to reflect on Instagram yesterday (Jan. 29) with a nostalgic post looking back on his very first press kit. And what a press kit it was.

Boasting a gatefold design and an elaborate logo, the rapper shared the contents of his OG professional calling card.

“My accolades in an attempt to get signed were 30 registered fan clubs, over 800 topics on message boards, and performing at Chris Bosh private bday party,” Drake revealed, added a cry-laughing emoji.

The rapper didn’t share the date on the rap relic. His debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, dropped in 2006. Drake signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

