Filed Under:Glee, Mark Salling

By Radio.com

Reports are surfacing that thirty-five-year-old actor and singer Mark Salling of GLEE fame was found dead of an apparent suicide today (Jan. 30) in Los Angeles, CA.

The official cause has not yet been released but TMZ reports he may have hung himself.

In a statement to People, attorney Michael Proctor confirmed Salling’s passing.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning.  Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgement.”

It was in October of 2017 that Salling pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. A formal sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 7th.

More as the story develops.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!

Listen Live