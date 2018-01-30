Xianghong Wu | Dreamstime.com
(AMP) — Many people will be setting alarms to watch the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse this week.
On Wednesday, Jan. 31, there will be a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon — all at the same time.
None of these things is really that unusual by itself. All three together hasn’t happened in 36 years and won’t occur again until 2037.
This month’s second full moon will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter.
NASA claims this rare celestial trifecta can best be seen in its totality from places like Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, and parts of Nevada.
Only those viewing the total eclipse will see the reddish-orange hue of a blood moon.
