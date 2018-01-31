(iStock)
I feel like it’s no coincidence that Valentine’s Day and $1 Bahama Mamas at Applebees are happening in the same month.
With the ‘Bees recent trend in getting us drunk on the cheap with $1 Margaritas in October and $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December, they’re not stopping!
The DOLLARMAMA, (their extreme caps, not ours) will be a go starting Feb. 1st, all day and month long. That’s right $1 cocktails at 1pm on a Tuesday. No one can judge you when you’re a bargain shopper.
Any word on if we can get these in a to-go box… or?
