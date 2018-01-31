Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
Super Bowl LII viewers are in for yet another treat during the broadcast. Cardi B gave a sneak peek to fans on her socials of a new Amazon ad that will play during the big event.
The MC is shown opening up a brown box with excitement, to find a headset. The full ad will run Sunday, Feb. 4.
She writes, “Washpoppin this weekend @Amazon #ad.”
