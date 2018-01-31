Photo: Mark Surridge

By Scott T. Sterling

Tom Clancy character Jack Ryan is back, and this time he’s played by John Krasinski of The Office.

Jack Ryan is a new Amazon series set to premiere this summer (Aug. 31). A new Super Bowl ad for the upcoming show features Ed Sheeran singing one of Bob Dylan’s biggest hits of the ’60s.

In 2013, British rapper Devlin released “Watchtower,” the first single from his album, A Moving Picture. The track, which utilizes elements of both the Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan versions of the song, features Sheeran on lead vocals.

While it was a Top 10 hit in England, the most exposure the track ever received in America was when it was used in the Denzel Washington-Mark Wahlberg movie, 2 Guns. Until now.

The Jack Ryan trailer, which features the lead character charging through a series of increasingly dangerous situations, uses “Watchtower” prominently, and is set to play during this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Watch the trailer below.