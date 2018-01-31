Beyonce and a reunite Destiny's Child performs during halftime of Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sunday, February 3, 2013. (Photo by Harry E. Walker/MCT/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The performance marks his return after his “waldrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson in 2004.

While that moment was infamous, we also occasionally get a performance for the ages.

From Prince to Bruno Mars, here’s my rankings for the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance.

10. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (2008)

9. Lady Gaga (2017)

8. The Rolling Stones (2006)

7. Paul McCartney (2005)

6. Bruno Mars (2014)

5. Michael Jackson (1993)

4. Bruce Springsteen (2009)

3. Beyonce (2013)

2. U2 (2002)

1. Prince (2007)

Honorable mentions:

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock and P. Diddy (2004)

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott (2015)

Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. (2012)

Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly (2001)