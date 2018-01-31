Cherrytree Records

We’re halfway through the week, let’s keep battling!

Tonight’s edition of #987TweetOrDelete is Skylar Stecker ‘Blame’ vs. Pretty Much ft. French Montana ‘No More’, and ONLY YOU can decide who will come out on top!

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag # 987TweetOrDelete!

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!