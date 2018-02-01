Photo: Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Apparently flamethrowers were the item that people didn’t know they needed until it was available.
Elon Musk’s Boring Company made the flamethrowers available 5 days ago and they’ve already sold out.
20,000 of the $500 units are sold out. Musk said the flamethrowers bearing the logo of his Boring Company tunneling and infrastructure venture would ship with a complimentary fire extinguisher.
The sellout would represent roughly $10 million in sales of the devices.
Musk isn’t alone in selling flamethrowers. A more powerful (and expensive) flamethrower is sold by Ion Productions Team.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.