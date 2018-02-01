Photo: Jimmy Fontaine
By Scott T. Sterling
Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men’s song, “If You Leave Me Now,” is so good that they’ve done it again.
The two pop forces celebrated the standout track from Puth’s upcoming second album, Voicenotes, by reconvening in a recording studio for a live take.
The track’s lush, ’90s throwback production is a celebration of Boyz II Men’s legendary sound, which Puth celebrates on the stunning tune.
Watch the video below.
