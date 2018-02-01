The highly anticipated new track comes at midnight tonight.
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

By Hayden Wright

Missy Elliott has announced that she’ll drop a new collaboration with Busta Rhymes and Kelly Rowland at midnight this evening. The legendary MC shared the news on Twitter with some cover artwork, though few other details about the project are known.

Missy has dabbled in new music over the last few years, but her last studio album was 2005’s The Cookbook. As fans agitate for more new music, an A-list collaboration is welcome news.

Missy and Busta are set to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Doritos and Mountain Dew; Super Bowl Sunday is nothing new for Missy who appeared during Katy Perry’s halftime show performance.

See Missy’s announcement here:

