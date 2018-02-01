Photo: Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — If it’s just a few days from the latest Super Bowl, you know what that means.

Puppies!

Yup, for the sixth year in a row, Jimmy Fallon has unleashed the hounds — that is, a panel of really adorable golden retriever puppies — on “The Tonight Show” to predict just who will win the biggest football game of the year on Sunday, Super Bowl 52.

Since starting this in 2013, the puppies have picked the winning team just two of the last five teams.

This year’s result was a landside!

For which team? According to the pups, the New England Patriots will win it for the second year in a row.