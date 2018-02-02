Courtesy: Atlantic Records
Bruno Mars and Cardi B must’ve had a lot of fun performing together at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards because they’re coming together to make the 24K Magic World Tour finale a party we won’t forget!
Bruno teased the news yesterday and made it official today on his social media.
The tour will hit Detroit, with tickets on sale February 16th. Venue and ticket prices TBA.
