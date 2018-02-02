By Rat & Puff
Photographer: Jessica Nosal Model: Taylor Suhy

The fast food restaurants Checkers and Rally’s have decided to start some beef (no pun intended) with Taco Bell over their new Nacho Fries. They posted on social media offering them a seasoned hand.

 

Turns out Checkers and Rally’s are the petty food chains we’ve been praying for.

Check and mate, your move Taco Bell.

