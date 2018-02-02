Photo: Dreamstime

(WYCD) — Your morning is about to get better: a health professional has given the go-ahead to eat pizza for breakfast.

Registered dietitian Chelsey Amer told food website The Daily Meal that a slice of the traditional late night fave can actually be a smarter pick than your typical bowl of cereal.

Dietitian Chelsey Amer steps up again, saying, “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

While pizza may be loaded with grease, it also has less sugar than many cereals, and sugar does little for your mood or hunger levels.

“Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” Amer said.

Of course, there’s a lot to take into consideration, like type of cereal or pizza, for example.