(Source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)

Happy Groundhog’s Day!!!

Today’s a big day in Gobblers Knob Park in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and Punxsutawney Phil (aka the most popular groundhog of them all) made a decision that affects us all.

Mr. Phil was given the task to decide if spring is on it’s way, or if we can expect 6 more weeks of winter, take a listen:

tl;dr

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow aka 6 more weeks of winter.