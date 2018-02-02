(Source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)
Happy Groundhog’s Day!!!
Today’s a big day in Gobblers Knob Park in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and Punxsutawney Phil (aka the most popular groundhog of them all) made a decision that affects us all.
Mr. Phil was given the task to decide if spring is on it’s way, or if we can expect 6 more weeks of winter, take a listen:
tl;dr
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow aka 6 more weeks of winter.
