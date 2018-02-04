Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — It’s official: after months of secrecy surrounding her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner is a mom.

The 20-year-old welcomed her first child on February 1, she confirmed on Twitter Sunday.

The new arrival is the first child for Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner also posted an 11-minute video to YouTube called “To Our Daughter,” which shows behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her pregnancy.