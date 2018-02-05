Filed Under:Justin selfie, Justin Timberlake, kid, McKenna, meme, Photo, Ryan, Ryan McKenna, Selfie, Selfie Kid, Super Bowl Selfie, Timberlake Selfie
Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Remember Left Shark? Forget it.

Meet #SelfieKid

This year, one of the top meme moments involved a young fan, 13-year-old Ryan McKenna.

Timberlake singled the kid out in the middle of the crowd, snapping a quick selfie with him and then getting back to his performance.

With cameras firmly on him, hundreds of millions of people around the world looking directly at his face, McKenna did exactly what most people would do in an awkward situation: look deeply into their phone.

As other fans danced, sang and generally lost their minds, viewers at home saw McKenna grab his phone — and inspire a stack of jokes.

But look, the kid wanted his selfie with Timberlake ― and he got it! So we know who the real winner is here.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press caught up with the Massachusetts native after the halftime show.  McKenna said he was recording a video of the performance and then, as Timberlake neared, he turned his phone around to switch modes and take a photo.

“It’s been so crazy,” McKenna told the Pioneer Press. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane.”

Ryan’s dad John McKenna told the Pioneer Press that his phone “started blowing up” following the TV broadcast of the moment.

“It died, like, instantly after it happened. We had friends from all over reaching out. I couldn’t believe it.”

