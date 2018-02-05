Photo: Iqoncept | Dreamstime.com

Super Bowl Sunday seems like the prime time to premiere movie trailers for what could be this years hottest movies.

It’s one of TV’s most watched events so it’s only right we finally got trailers to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Mission: Impossible-Fallout.” Here’s a list of movies hitting the big screen this year.

“Avenger: Infinity War”: The new trailer for the latest Avengers movie from Marvel/Disney is here and it shows a united Marvel universe taking on the mad titan Thanos. This movie serves as an ending to one phase of marvel movies and ushers the next phase in marvel’s MCU.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”: The long-awaited trailer for the movie showcasing a young Han Solo arrives May 25th. The trailer is complete with the Millennium Falcon and a Wookiee.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”: Get ready for the next installment of “Jurassic World” which heads into theaters June 22nd. The beginning of the trailer gives a horror film vibe to the dinosaur thriller just before unveiling the Jurassic adventure that lies ahead.

“Skyscraper”: Catch Dwayne Johnson back in theaters with “Skyscaper” as the FBI agent who must save his family from a blazing fire in the world’s largest skyscraper. The teaser was originally aired during the Super Bowl and the full length premiered during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Mission: Impossible- Fallout”: The first trailer for the epic sixth installment of “Mission: Impossible” shows Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt who joins his team in a race against time after a mission goes wrong.

“Red Sparrow”: An exceptional ballerina and daughter becomes an exceptional student as the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons.

Source: Vox