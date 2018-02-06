PHOTO BY BOB PEPPING/CONTRA COSTA TIMES

(AMP) — In case you missed it, Bindi Irwin shared an emotional video of her late father Steve Irwin to Twitter on Sunday. The clip was aired during the Super Bowl to promote the Irwin family’s new Animal Planet series, which will premiere this fall.

The clip features Steve talking about his children questioning, “Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I’m doing now?” He answers his own question with a seemingly fitting response for the big game day. Steve says, “Yes there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they’re ready to run up our mission, I’ll gladly step aside,” and he guaranteed it would be the proudest moment of his life.

My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended. My dad. My superhero. I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever.@AnimalPlanet pic.twitter.com/PWRiXvUrGx — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) February 4, 2018

In the tweet, Bindi reveals that she just saw the footage a few days ago. She writes that she’ll “never be able to describe the amount of emotion in [her] heart once the video ended.” She ends stating, “I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever.”