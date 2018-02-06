Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Calvin Harris has a new collaborator.
The superstar producer has revealed a new single with PartyNextDoor, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.”
The announcement follows a Times Square tease in New York City, which featured the single’s artwork on a digital billboard.
When a fan asked if the track was slated for Funk Wav Vol. 2, Harris responded: “No sir, a whole new experience.”
The new song is set to debut this Thursday, Feb. 8.
Thursday
Nuh Ready Nuh Ready
w/ @partynextdoor https://t.co/16EcGeDpE8—
Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 06, 2018
No sir, a whole new experience ⬆️ twitter.com/allanjprice/st…—
Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 06, 2018
