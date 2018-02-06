Photo: Greg Williams

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — After selling out Little Caesars Arena last year, Ed Sheeran has graduated to stadiums, joining the ranks of music’s biggest acts.

The 26-year-old English pop star has announced Tuesday that his “Divide Tour” will be coming to Detroit’s Ford Field on September 8th.

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Sheeran has had plenty of reasons to celebrate recently.

He announced last month his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran also won trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.