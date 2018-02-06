Filed Under:Concert, Detroit, Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran Detroit, Ford Field, Ford Field Concert, September, show
Photo: Greg Williams

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — After selling out Little Caesars Arena last year, Ed Sheeran has graduated to stadiums, joining the ranks of music’s biggest acts.

The 26-year-old English pop star has announced Tuesday that his “Divide Tour” will be coming to Detroit’s Ford Field on September 8th.

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 12 before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

ed sheeran dl on sale 652x352 Ed Sheeran To Play At Ford Field This September

Sheeran has had plenty of reasons to celebrate recently.

He announced last month his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran also won trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live