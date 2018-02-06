By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:jess' scoop, Kevin Hart, Super Bowl
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

So remember when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl and Kevin Hart tried to rush the field with the players and then dropped an F-bomb on National TV?

 

Yeah well, he was obviously incredibly drunk and has since uploaded an Instagram video explaining himself. Be warned – it’s NSFW.

 

We’ve all been there, Kev. But peep those hashtags. #IShouldHaveListenedToMyWife is our favorite.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live