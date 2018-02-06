Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

So remember when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl and Kevin Hart tried to rush the field with the players and then dropped an F-bomb on National TV?

Kevin Hart can't stop making the #Eagles celebration all about himself. pic.twitter.com/s1Eh55C466 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 5, 2018

Yeah well, he was obviously incredibly drunk and has since uploaded an Instagram video explaining himself. Be warned – it’s NSFW.

We’ve all been there, Kev. But peep those hashtags. #IShouldHaveListenedToMyWife is our favorite.