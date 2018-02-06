So remember when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl and Kevin Hart tried to rush the field with the players and then dropped an F-bomb on National TV?
Yeah well, he was obviously incredibly drunk and has since uploaded an Instagram video explaining himself. Be warned – it’s NSFW.
Who gives a shit….Fllllyyyy EAGLES FLY!!!!! #iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife #iWasCaughtUpInTheMoment #iWasSuperDrunk #ImSoHappyForMyCity #AtLeastiDidntPunchaHorse #ThatSecurityGuardDidHisJob #iWantedToHoldTheTrophy #SoWhat #PhiladephiaStandUp #FreeMeekMill #EaglesEverything #WeBeatTomBrady #iShittedInMySuiteAndiDidntFlushTheToilet #ThugLife #GoEagles #iWonSoMuchMoneyOnThisGame #PhiladelphiaForever #WeFinallyGotaSuperBowl #iWitnessedHistory #iThrewUpThisMorning #SoWhatTheEaglesWon #ImGettingOld #FuckYouGaryTheBengalsSuck #MyFriendsAreTheBlame #TheyGotMeDrunk #HelpMeBabyJesus #WhereAreMySocks #iTrippedAndFellOnTheFeildAndHeardaWomanSayAintThatKevinHart #DontJudgeMe #ImBuyingaEagleWithTheMoneyiWon
We’ve all been there, Kev. But peep those hashtags. #IShouldHaveListenedToMyWife is our favorite.