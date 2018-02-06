Kylie Jenner arriving at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating " Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology " held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2nd, 2016. (Photo By Anthony Behar)

(AMP) — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their daughter Stormi, according to mom.

Jenner posted the name on her Instagram page.

stormi 👼🏽

Jenner’s baby was born on February 1. She announced Stormi’s birth on Sunday, a few hours before the Super Bowl.

Jenner also posted an 11-minute video to YouTube called “To Our Daughter,” which shows behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her pregnancy.