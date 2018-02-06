Kylie Jenner arriving at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating " Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology " held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2nd, 2016. (Photo By Anthony Behar)
(AMP) — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their daughter Stormi, according to mom.
Jenner posted the name on her Instagram page.
Jenner’s baby was born on February 1. She announced Stormi’s birth on Sunday, a few hours before the Super Bowl.
Jenner also posted an 11-minute video to YouTube called “To Our Daughter,” which shows behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her pregnancy.
