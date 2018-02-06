Filed Under:Baby, baby name, girl, Girl name, instagram, Kylie Jenner, name, Revealed, Social Media, Stormi, Travis Scott
(AMP) — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their daughter Stormi, according to mom.

Jenner posted the name on her Instagram page.

Jenner’s baby was born on February 1.  She announced Stormi’s birth on Sunday, a few hours before the Super Bowl.

Jenner also posted an 11-minute video to YouTube called “To Our Daughter,” which shows behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her pregnancy.

 

 

