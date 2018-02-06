The Philly native predicted the Eagles win.
By Hayden Wright

Philadelphia native Meek Mill has had a tumultuous year, but his hometown team’s Super Bowl victory is cause for celebration. The rapper appears on Tee Grizzley’s new “First Day Out” remix — which toasts to the Eagles — and also features Mill getting candid about failed relationships, legal woes and how he burns off steam.

“I done bagged a popstar, put a Wraith on the road,” he raps, apparently referencing Nicki Minaj. “Thank God, ain’t it a blessin’? (What?) / We made it out from State, went from all that stressin’.”

While Mill’s lines were recorded before the Super Bowl, Grizzley’s new material was tracked after the Eagles’ victory: “I feel ’em prayin’ on my downfall/ From the yard to the streets, Ima stand tall/ I won 50 on the Eagles, split it with my dogs,” he raps.

Listen to the lyrically explicit “First Day Out” now at Radio.com.

