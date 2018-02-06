I had the chance to sit down with NF Saturday afternoon before his sold-out show at The Fillmore in Detroit.
Back in early Fall, right before the release of Perception, NF stopped by our studios to play us a bit of the album, including his now RIAA Platinum certified hit single “Let You Down”. Perception has also seen great lengths of success in a short amount of time, earning the #1 spot in The Billboard Hot 200.
So what has his life been like since? Though that question gets answered in his latest single, “No Name”, a song released early last month separately from Perception, NF and I talked about his success and intention within his music. Get comfy and enjoy.
