Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Big Sean has something big planned for his hometown.

The Detroit rapper will play Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, June 2, venue officials announced Wednesday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com, pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday.

The Unfriendly Reminder tour will include openers Playboy Carti, Shy Glizzy and Gashi.

The 31-date tour celebrates Big Sean’s first decade of making music; his debut mixtape, “Finally Famous Vol. 1: The Mixtape,” was released in November 2007. Fans can help select the set list for each stop on the tour by voting at uknowbigsean.com.

Sean explained the tour’s concept via a pair of tweets on Wednesday.

So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road. #UnfriendlyReminderTour pic.twitter.com/ZTtKRsWWTv — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 7, 2018

Big Sean played Detroit twice in 2017, performing at the Fox Theatre in April and at the Fillmore (with producer Metro Boomin) in December.

The Little Caesars Show will be his biggest local concert since 2015, when he performed at Joe Louis Arena and brought out a slew of special guests, including Eminem and Lil Wayne.