Filed Under:Big Sean, Big Sean Detroit, Big Sean Detroit Show, homecoming, Little Caesars Arena, show
Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Big Sean has something big planned for his hometown.

The Detroit rapper will play Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, June 2, venue officials announced Wednesday.  Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com, pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday.

The Unfriendly Reminder tour will include openers Playboy Carti, Shy Glizzy and Gashi.

The 31-date tour celebrates Big Sean’s first decade of making music; his debut mixtape, “Finally Famous Vol. 1: The Mixtape,” was released in November 2007. Fans can help select the set list for each stop on the tour by voting at uknowbigsean.com.

Sean explained the tour’s concept via a pair of tweets on Wednesday.

Big Sean played Detroit twice in 2017, performing at the Fox Theatre in April and at the Fillmore (with producer Metro Boomin) in December.

The Little Caesars Show will be his biggest local concert since 2015, when he performed at Joe Louis Arena and brought out a slew of special guests, including Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live