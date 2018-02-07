Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake is out of control in Miami and can’t be stopped.

The rapper is on a seemingly endless goodwill tour of the city, showering residents with money and gifts at every turn.

After giving a University of Miami student $50k for tuition and hooking up a local high school with money and new uniforms, Drake went and bought groceries for everyone in a local Miami market.

Shoppers at Sabor Tropical Supermarket were stunned to see the rapper casually buying a mango juice. They were even more surprised when he offered to pay for everyone in the store.

“It’s the first time somebody like Drake comes in the store,” store manager Jose Hernandez told 7 News Miami. “So that’s really important or good for us, and all the customers getting crazy.”

When asked how many customers were beneficiaries of the rapper’s kindness, the store manager wasn’t exactly sure: “I don’t know, 40, 50 [people],” Hernadez estimated.

“Thx for showing Miami Beach some love Drake!,” tweeted Miami Beach police officer Ernesto Rodriguez, along with a photo of him posing with the rapper.

Even the city of Miami got in on the action, sharing a video of Drake leaving the store to cheering fans on the city’s official Twitter account.

