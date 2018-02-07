Photo: Jennifer Taylor / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West’s childhood home is bracing for a heart bomb.

The rapper’s nonprofit organization, Donda’s House, has teamed up with Landmarks Illinois’ Skyline Council to “heart bomb” West’s childhood home in Chicago on Valentine’s Day.

The action of papering the home in hearts is part of Donda’s House’s annual advocacy and education campaign, HeARTS Matter Week, showing love to the city’s many historic landmarks.

“The ‘heart bombing’ will serve as a physical reminder to the community that a property is valuable and deserves our attention and investment,” according to a press statement.

“We are thrilled to be working with Landmarks Illinois’ Skyline Council,” said Donnie Smith, Executive Director of Donda’s House. “Landmarks Illinois came out to the site recently to give us an assessment of the house, with recommendations for renovating and repairing the property. We were pleasantly surprised to learn that the house is, overall, in pretty good shape.”

Kanye West’s childhood home is located in the city’s South Shore Community, and was purchased in 2016 by Donda’s House Inc.

Fans planning on taking the trip to the Kanye West “heart bombing” are encouraged to register here.