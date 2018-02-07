Photo: Rony Alwin

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Billboard recently reveled that Migos have made chart history by tying The Beatles for the most simultaneous entries on its Hot 100 chart.

After releasing Culture II last month, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff now have 14 simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries, matching the legendary British group’s musical feat accomplished over 50 years ago.

Drake holds the record among all acts, as he landed 24 concurrent songs on the April 8, 2017-dated Hot 100, the week that his album More Life launched atop the Billboard 200.

Beyond The Beatles and now Migos, Billboard reports no other duo, group or multi-member collective has charged more than nine songs on the Hot 100 at once (led by the Glee Cast, which landed nine on Feb. 26, 2011).

Here’s a look at all 14 of Migos’ songs on the new, Feb. 10-dated Hot 100:

Rank, Title, Artist billing for titles other than by only Migos

No. 8, “Motorsport,” Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B, No. 8

No. 12, “Stir Fry”

No. 18, “Walk It Talk It,” feat. Drake

No. 36, “Narcos”

No. 37, “I Get the Bag,” Gucci Mane feat. Migos

No. 48, “BBO (Bad Bitches Only),” feat. 21 Savage

No. 52, “Notice Me,” feat. Post Malone

No. 53, “Supastars”

No. 64, “White Sand,” feat. Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign & Big Sean

No. 73, “Gang Gang”

No. 83, “Higher We Go (Intro)”

No. 85, “Auto Pilot”

No. 87, “Emoji a Chain”

No. 96, “CC,” feat. Gucci Mane

And here’s a look at all 14 of The Beatles’ songs on the April 11, 1964-dated Hot 100: