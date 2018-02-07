Filed Under:Girls, Mel B, Mel C, reunion, spice, spice girls, Spice Girls Reunion, Spice Girls Reunite, Tour, United States, victoria beckham

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — The Spice Girls are reportedly set to tour the United States this year!

All five of the girls are set to hit the road later this year, according to TMZ.

Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C are expected to be managed by their old manager, Simon Fuller.  Fuller will manage the ladies during the tour “because he enjoys the girls and the group.”

TMZ reported last week that the women and Fuller had a meeting for “rough planning” and the goal is a world tour that will kick off in late summer.

According to the report, the ladies will be hitting the UK first before taking the fun to the U.S.

Love u all so much!!! X Such a great day!! Thank u Simon! X VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

However, at this stage there are apparently no plans to record new music.

It would mark 10 years since the group’s first reunion tour, which grossed a reported $70 million.

The group last performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics.

