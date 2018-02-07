Snapchat is under fire over their newest update, and users are not happy for a few reasons.
The app still opens on your camera, but one of the changes people aren’t happy about is now when you swipe left, that’s where your friends list is – and you can chat with them and view their stories on the same list.
PLUS there’s an algorithm now, so if snapchat thinks you look at one friend’s story more than someone else’s, theirs will appear at the top. Which means your ex that you’re still stalking will be at the top of your Facebook, Instagram, and now Snapchat feed.
SO just think twice before updating, that’s the moral of the story here.
