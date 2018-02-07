Filed Under:Icon remake, Icon video, Jaden Smith, Parody, Smith Troll Son, son, troll, video, Will Smith, Will Smith Icon
(Photo by Anthony Behar)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Will Smith indulged in some good-natured trolling to celebrate his musician son Jaden Smith hitting 100 million Spotify streams.

Jaden Smith hit the landmark total for his debut studio album, “SYRE,” earlier this month.

To mark the momentous occasion, his proud dad created the music video for his single “Icon.”

Will Smith’s outfit is very similar to what his son wore for the original. There was one slight difference, however: the senior Smith wore slippers instead of sneakers. Parents just don’t understand…

Check it out above, and see how it compares to the original video below:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live