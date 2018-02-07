(Photo by Anthony Behar)
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Will Smith indulged in some good-natured trolling to celebrate his musician son Jaden Smith hitting 100 million Spotify streams.
Jaden Smith hit the landmark total for his debut studio album, “SYRE,” earlier this month.
To mark the momentous occasion, his proud dad created the music video for his single “Icon.”
Will Smith’s outfit is very similar to what his son wore for the original. There was one slight difference, however: the senior Smith wore slippers instead of sneakers. Parents just don’t understand…
Check it out above, and see how it compares to the original video below:
