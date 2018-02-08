Photo: Travis Schneider
By Scott T. Sterling
Maroon 5 have a new music video, and things get weird.
The surreal clip stars actress Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas) and frontman Adam Levine dealing with a series of bizarre scenarios while they work through their relationship, opening with the singer crashing her funeral only to brings her back to life with the sting of a scorpion.
Later in the video, the couple argues amidst an apocalyptic landscape while fire rains from the sky.
Watch the Dave Meyers-directed clip below.
