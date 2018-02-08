Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
It looks like Britney Spears’ son is getting into the family business. The pop star mom has posted a video of her child at the piano, along with a shocking revelation. He’s a natural.
Related: Britney Spears To Launch ‘Britney: Piece Of Me’ Tour
“A few weeks ago, my son sat down and started playing our piano… he’s never had a lesson a day in his life, so needless to say I started tearing up like a proud mom! My baby is like a lil Mozart!”
You can hear her proud sniffles in the background.
Spears knows all about starting young. When she was 11 she was already a star in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.
The 36-year-old singer recently finished a four-year Vegas run and this summer she’ll take the show on the road.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.