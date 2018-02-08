Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Calvin Harris is back, and he’s got PartyNextDoor as his plus-one.
Related: Calvin Harris Teases New Music with Cryptic Times Square Billboard
Harris and the Canadian R&b crooner unite on “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” a percolating club track that combines Caribbean-by-way-of-Toronto island vibes with classic U.K. dubstep aesthetics.
Listen to “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” which does contain explicit lyrics, and hear Calvin Harris’ new sound over at Radio.com.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.