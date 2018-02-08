Filed Under:Drake

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake continues to spread the love throughout Miami, Florida.

The rapper’s most recent charitable move was a donation of $50,000 to a Florida homeless shelter for women and children. In addition to the cash, he brought toys and games for the kids and $150 Target gift cards for women living in the facility, reports Billboard.

The nonprofit organization, Lotus Village, said Drake dropped by on February 6 to offer support to families who moved into their new shelter last week.

The shelter hopes to raise $25 million to be able to provide more services to its residents and become a model for other homeless facilities around the country. The shelter for woman and children currently offers a community clinic, children’s wellness center, yoga and a Zen garden.

The rapper’s latest step in his Miami charity spree follows a visit to a supermarket, at which he paid for everyone’s groceries and a donation of $25,000 to a Miami high school for new uniforms. The latter came after Drake made a surprise stop at the school to shoot his upcoming video for “God’s Plan.”

