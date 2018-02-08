(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

(AMP) — Joaquin Phoenix is the top choice to play the Joker in the upcoming stand-alone movie from The Hangover director Todd Phillips, Variety reports.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Phillips will direct the movie from a script he is co-writing with Scott Silver, the scripter behind 8 Mile and The Fighter.

While plot details are largely unknown, the standalone is supposed to be set in Gotham City in the early 1980s.

The most recent actor to take on the role, Jared Leto, is still considered likely to reprise his role in Suicide Squad 2. But he will not be in the Phillips film.

Previously, Leonardo DiCaprio was speculated as circling the role of The Dark Knight’s arch nemesis.